CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,448 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CF Industries worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $5,815,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 656,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,274,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 492,846 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 298,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 19,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $84.18 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

