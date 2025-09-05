Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $251.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $206.95 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

