Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stake Raised by Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,163,153 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE ANET opened at $141.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $142.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.