AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 117,735 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $118,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $191.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

