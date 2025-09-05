Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Netflix by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,257.48 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.80 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $534.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,226.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.