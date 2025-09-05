570,000 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 570,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $56,259,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2%

DIS stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.