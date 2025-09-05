5,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Bought by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $236.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

