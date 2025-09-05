2,000,000 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Purchased by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,020,000. Millrose Properties makes up about 8.4% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned 1.20% of Millrose Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,156,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $210,988,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $209,111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,773,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,729,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

