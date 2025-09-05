1,546,014 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG Acquired by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,546,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,326,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned about 2.86% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

