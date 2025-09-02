WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2%

WEC stock opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.