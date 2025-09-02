Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases 522,957 Shares of Urogen Pharma $URGN

Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,957 shares during the quarter. Urogen Pharma accounts for about 1.7% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Urogen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $899.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. Analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urogen Pharma

In other Urogen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $143,971.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 41,492 shares in the company, valued at $794,156.88. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,833 shares of company stock valued at $457,467 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

