Vestal Point Capital LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 0.31% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,565,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 673,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

