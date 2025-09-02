Unisphere Establishment Buys 189,500 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 6.9% of Unisphere Establishment’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.54% of BlackRock worth $794,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $1,128.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $998.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

