The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,178,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,399,399,000 after acquiring an additional 613,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

