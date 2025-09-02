The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.34. 250,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $289.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.72. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $192.61 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $627,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,497.36. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total transaction of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,682,168.76. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,410 shares of company stock valued at $575,342,737. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 215,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after buying an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

