TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 800,000 NewHold Investment Corp. II $NHICU

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000.
NewHold Investment Corp. II Price Performance
NHICU opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.
About NewHold Investment Corp. II
NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.
