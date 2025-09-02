TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 800,000 NewHold Investment Corp. II $NHICU

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000.

Get NewHold Investment Corp. II alerts:

NewHold Investment Corp. II Price Performance

NHICU opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

About NewHold Investment Corp. II

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.