Sohu.com Inc. $SOHU Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 159,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $483.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. Sohu.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

