Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.7% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

SRPT stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

