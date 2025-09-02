Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) vs. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Head to Head Review

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -165.12% N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne -0.90% 5.81% 2.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royale Energy and Helmerich & Payne”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.23 million 1.74 -$3.49 million ($0.04) -1.00 Helmerich & Payne $2.76 billion 0.75 $344.17 million ($0.33) -63.41

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royale Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royale Energy and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Helmerich & Payne 2 10 1 0 1.92

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Royale Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

