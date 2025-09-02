Royal Bank of Canada Sells 58,693 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,693 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of Carrier Global worth $208,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,867,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

