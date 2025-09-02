Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $35.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

OTEX stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Open Text has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

