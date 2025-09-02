Redmile Group LLC Sells 140,700 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,700 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics comprises 4.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 5.31% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $48,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,739.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,966.23. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,584.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.36. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,014 shares of company stock valued at $163,014. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $714.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.10. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 234.57%.The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

