Redmile Group LLC Has $15.32 Million Stake in Neurogene Inc. $NGNE

Redmile Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Neurogene accounts for about 1.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 9.17% of Neurogene worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 2,985.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neurogene by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Neurogene Price Performance

Shares of NGNE stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. Neurogene Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.