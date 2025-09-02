Redmile Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,430 shares during the period. Immunovant accounts for approximately 0.8% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 256.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $43,287.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,123.75. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

