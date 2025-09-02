Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 176.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $310,869.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,153.74. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,435 shares of company stock valued at $497,769. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

LKFN opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 22.55%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

