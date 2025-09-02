Promethium Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Promethium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,311,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,461,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,802,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 758,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

