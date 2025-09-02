Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. $PLRX Stock Position Decreased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,919 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,197,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,105,000 after buying an additional 92,564 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,551,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,761,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.43. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

