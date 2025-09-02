Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,901,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,915,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

