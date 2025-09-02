Perbak Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 7,950 BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BILL by 3,947.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

