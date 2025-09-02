Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in S&P Global by 31.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 100,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,761,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $644,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $548.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.53. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

