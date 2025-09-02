Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

