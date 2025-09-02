Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $295,270,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $276,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

