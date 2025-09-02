Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $295,270,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $276,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 13.0%
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on BABA
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.