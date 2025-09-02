Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 51.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 2,485.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Constellium by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 519.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.37%. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

