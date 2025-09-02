OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 28,720 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,720 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 23.5% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DAUG opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

