OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,755 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 $AOCT

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 674,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the first quarter valued at about $2,495,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 13.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the first quarter worth about $563,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of AOCT opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Company Profile

