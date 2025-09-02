MPM Bioimpact LLC Acquires Shares of 337,603 Alkermes plc $ALKS

MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 337,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,000. Alkermes comprises approximately 1.9% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned 0.20% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Alkermes by 1,071.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.1%

ALKS opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

