Morgan Stanley Raises Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $30.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 11,523,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,513,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

