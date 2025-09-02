Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,543. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.78. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $259.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,091,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 132,497 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 119.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 289,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

