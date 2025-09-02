Morgan Stanley Boosts Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $30.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.35% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,819. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. Lucid Group's revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

