MAI Capital Management Has $3.01 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vertiv by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $77,820,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000,000 after purchasing an additional 812,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 607,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,005,000 after purchasing an additional 478,350 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 4.9%

NYSE VRT opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,477,307. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.