Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,189. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $259.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,091,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 289,880 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493,320 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

