Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,183,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.78. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $259.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 259.57%.The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 15,493,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 2,398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 12,146,136 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,123,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,469,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.