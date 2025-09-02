Jane Street Group LLC Sells 169,814 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

IXJ stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

