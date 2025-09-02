Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 305,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 131,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 154.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 96,706 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 61,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 32.3%

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

