Jane Street Group LLC Invests $10.08 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ExlService as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in ExlService by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in ExlService by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.