Ithaca Energy’s (ITH) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Ithaca Energy Trading Down 11.3%
Shares of Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 210.58 on Tuesday. Ithaca Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 94.38 and a 12 month high of GBX 238. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,051.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.06.
About Ithaca Energy
