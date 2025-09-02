Ithaca Energy’s (ITH) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 210.58 on Tuesday. Ithaca Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 94.38 and a 12 month high of GBX 238. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,051.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.06.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

