Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 11,997 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

