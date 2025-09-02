Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

