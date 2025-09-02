GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

