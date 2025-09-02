Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 143.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,204 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in TTM Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 58,743 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $1,011,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,353.56. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $261,733.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,303.04. This represents a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,561 shares of company stock worth $4,437,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 5.0%

TTMI opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

